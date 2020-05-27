CEPC to organise fairs to attract domestic market

Sections
Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC) president Siddhanath Singh that CEPC would seek business opportunities in domestic market to save the livelihood of the weavers and artisans in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Around 4 lakh weavers are involved in carpet weaving in Bhadohi, Mirzapur and their adjoining areas in eastern UP. (Representative image)

Singh said that it would take at least 6-9 months to re-start the export as major carpet buyers like USA and Europe suffered badly due to the pandemic and so it was important to attract domestic market. He said that he had held discussions with union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on May 26 in this connection.

The Minister said that as part of its efforts to explore business in domestic market, the CEPC was planning to organise carpet fairs in all four metros—Delhi, Mumubai, Chennai and Kolkata— and major cities like Chandigarh, Shimla, Amritsar, Puna, Ranchi among others. In the fairs, hand woven carpets of all ranges would be made available, he informed and added that a meeting would be held in June for discussing date and schedule of the series of carpet fairs. If all remained well, the first carpet fair would be held in mid or later part of September, he stated.

Singh said that he had demanded imposition of 200 percent import duty on machine made carpets, being imported from Belgium, Turkey and China. He has also written to union minister of commerce and industry in this regard.



Singh said that virtual fairs were also on the cards for the international buyers and made an appeal to domestic carpet buyers to buy handmade carpets.

Around 4 lakh weavers are involved in carpet weaving in Bhadohi, Mirzapur and their adjoining areas in eastern UP. On an average, a weaver earns around Rs 300 daily if he works for seven to eight hours.

