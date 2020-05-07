Sections
Home / Lucknow / Check your e-mail, SMS for house tax bill

Check your e-mail, SMS for house tax bill

Updated: May 07, 2020 23:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation, will henceforth, serve house tax bills only through online platforms like WhatsApp, SMS and e-mail, instead of physically delivering them.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said, “At present, we are fighting Covid-19 in the state capital. Our staff is engaged in that and we cannot pull them out to deliver bills to 5.57 lakh houses in the city. So, I have directed zonal officers to send bills through SMS, WhatsApp or e-mail.”

However, the LMC has phone numbers and e-details of around 3.40 lakh house owners and it has yet to collect such details from around 2.17 lakh house owners. In this case, LMC men will visit such houses to collect e-details of owners, said an official of the LMC IT cell.

The officials said that the decision to send online bills will also save a lot of money spent in paper, printer, and manpower.



Residents of all the eight zones can dial their zonal office or LMC office in case they want to register their mobile numbers, and email ids with the LMC.

