Sections
Home / Lucknow / Chetan Chauhan died due to poor treatment at Lucknow hospital, not because of Covid-19: SP leader

Chetan Chauhan died due to poor treatment at Lucknow hospital, not because of Covid-19: SP leader

Chetan Chauhan (73), who was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) after he tested positive for Covid-19, was shifted to the Medanta hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram when his condition deteriorated.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 11:52 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Lucknow

Chetan Chauhan died on Aug 16. (PTI)

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader has alleged that Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, who succumbed to Covid-19 in a Gurugram hospital, died not because of the disease, but due to carelessness in his treatment at the state-run SGPGI here.

Chauhan (73), who was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) after he tested positive for Covid-19, was shifted to the Medanta hospital in Haryana’s Gurugram when his condition deteriorated. The cricketer-turned-politician died last week due to Covid-related complications, after being put on life support for nearly 36 hours.

Raising the issue in the Upper House of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature, SP MLC Sunil Singh Sajan alleged on Friday that Chauhan received poor treatment at the SGPGI.

The SP leader also claimed that Chauhan and he were admitted to the same ward of the hospital.



“Once during a round, a doctor and a nurse asked who is Chetan, to which the minister raised his hand since he was a simple person. He was asked as to when he got infected with the virus, to which he explained the entire matter to the hospital staff. At that time, another personnel asked Chauhan what do you do, to which he said he is a minister in the Yogi Adityanath government,” Sajan said.

He added that he was angered by the behaviour of the hospital staff with Chauhan.

“When I could not control my anger, I told the doctor that Chauhan had played cricket for India, to which the doctor said ‘oh, he is that Chetan’. After this, the doctor and the other staff left,” the SP leader said.

The footage of Sajan’s speech in the Legislative Council went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

In a tweet in Hindi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “While comparing the so-called better preparations for Covid-19 to that of the USA, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister had forgotten the kind of behaviour his cabinet colleague Chetan Chauhan experienced at a government hospital.” When contacted, SGPGI director Dr RK Dhiman expressed surprise at Sajan’s statement.

“During treatment, I had spoken to Chauhan a number of times, but he never brought up the incident. And he went to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram citing family reasons. If there were any complaints, it should have been conveyed. The incident will be probed,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chetan Chauhan died due to poor treatment at Lucknow hospital, not because of Covid-19: SP leader
Aug 23, 2020 11:52 IST
Mumbai rains: IMD predicts heavy showers across isolated places
Aug 23, 2020 11:52 IST
Donald Trump’s sister calls him ‘cruel’, ‘liar’ on secret recordings: Report
Aug 23, 2020 11:48 IST
Donald Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees
Aug 23, 2020 11:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.