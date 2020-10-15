Sections
Chinmayanand case: Court likely to decide on course of action today

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 06:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The case came to light in August last year when the woman, who was studying law at the Swami Shukdevanand Postgraduate College in Shahjahanpur, released videos alleging rape and sexual harassment by Chinmayanand (PTI file photo)

A Lucknow court that deals with cases against members of Parliament and members of the legislative assembly will decide on the future course of action against former union minister Chinmayanand on Thursday after a law student who accused him of raping her disowned her statement before the special court.

The court will also decide on action against the LLM student after the prosecution demanded action against her for alleged perjury under Section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). On Tuesday, the student denied she had levelled any allegations against Chinmayanand as the prosecution had charged.

Om Singh, one of the advocates representing Chinmayanand, said: “It is now clear that all the charges of sexual harassment were concocted to defame and extort money from Chinmayanand. We will plan our next step after the court’s decision on the matter.” He declined to comment on the possibility of lodging a case of criminal defamation against the woman. The woman or her lawyers could not be contacted for a comment.

The case came to light in August last year when the woman, who was studying law at the Swami Shukdevanand Postgraduate College in Shahjahanpur, released videos alleging rape and sexual harassment by Chinmayanand

