Chinmayanand case: Court orders law student to appear before it on Nov 27

A special court hearing the Chinmayanand case on Thursday ordered a law student, who last month retracted from her allegation that former union minister Swami Chinmayanand had sexually assaulted her, to appear before it on November 27 to record her statement.

“The court has ordered the student to appear before it to record her statements as to why she has disowned her allegations of sexual harassment against Chinmayanand,” said Abhay Tripathi, prosecution lawyer representing the UP government.

Gaurav Gupta, accountant of the Swami Shukdevanand Post-Graduate College, Shahjahanpur, where the student studied, appeared before the court to record his statement.

He was the sixth prosecution witness to appear before the court of special judge Pawan Kumar Rai.

The former minister is president of the managing committee of the college. Gupta testified that the law student was also working in the college library while studying law and was drawing salary.

In the ongoing State vs Chinmayanand case, the prosecution has listed 33 witnesses to appear before the court. Thereafter, the defence will get an opportunity to produce their witnesses.

The law student on October 13 disowned her accusations against Chinmayanand before the court, through her lawyer.

A case has been filed against her under the Section 340 of the CrPC for lying in the court.

“In all her FIRs, even the one lodged in New Delhi, the law student had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against the former minister. Now, she has disowned these allegations. This is a clear case of perjury,” prosecution lawyer Tripathi said.

The case came to light in August last year when the woman went missing from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh and released videos alleging sexual harassment by the former minister.