CM Adityanath asks UP officials to prepare action plan for return of migrants

CM Adityanath asks UP officials to prepare action plan for return of migrants

CM Yogi Adityanath also appealed to those stranded in other states to be patient and not start walking towards their homes.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 13:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

The UP government had on March 28-29 facilitated the return of around 4 lakh people from Delhi. (PTI)

As Uttar Pradesh prepares for the return of stranded migrants, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to keep ready quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens for about six lakh people.

Adityanath also appealed to those stranded in other states to be patient and not start walking towards their homes.

“Maintain patience that you have shown till now. A detailed plan is being prepared after contacting states concerned to ensure that all return to their homes safely. Therefore, stay where you are and remain in contact with the respective state governments. Do not start moving on foot,” he said in a tweet on Thursday.

An official spokesman said the state government has written letters to different states seeking detailed data on migrant labourers and workers of UP along with their names, mobile numbers and addresses as well as medical reports.



The spokesman said workers stranded in Madhya Pradesh will be brought back on Thursday and those in Gujarat on Friday by buses.

The UP government had on March 28-29 facilitated the return of around 4 lakh people from Delhi.

The government has also ensured the return of about 50,000 people from Haryana and Rajasthan.Around 13,000 people are being brought back from Haryana.

Earlier the government brought back 11,500 students of the state from Kota in Rajasthan and ensured that 15,000 students from Prayagraj return safely to their homes in different districts of the state, the spokesman said.

