Congress leaders protest: ‘Withdraw false cases, release UPCC chief’

Congress leaders sported black arm bands and observed fast on Wednesday to protest the arrest of UP Congress Committee president, Ajay Kumar Lallu.

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and others outside the court in Agra. (ANI Photo)

Congress leaders sported black arm bands and observed fast on Wednesday to protest the arrest of UP Congress Committee (UPCC) president, Ajay Kumar Lallu.

“The Congress offered 1,000 buses to the state government to bring back migrant labourers, instead of using the buses, the UPCC president was arrested on ‘false charges,” said Brajesh Kumar Singh, spokesman, UPCC, in a press statement.

Congress leaders also demanded that ‘fake’ cases registered against the UPCC chief and other partymen be withdrawn immediately, he said.

Through social media, Congress leaders of the state raised their voice against the arrests of UPCC president and other partymen, said Singh.



The UPCC spokesman said a memorandum addressed to governor Anandiben Patel sought immediate release of Lallu and other party leaders.

Singh said party leaders pointed out that Covid-19 had an adverse impact on people and farmers/migrant labourers and workers of small industrial units were the worst hit.

