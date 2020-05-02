Consider all options for resuming economic activity: Yogi to Team 11

A day after the Centre extended the lockdown for two weeks and issued new guidelines, chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked his team of officers to consider all options to restart economic activity in Uttar Pradesh after studying the central government’s norms.

Yogi Adityanath was reviewing the lockdown situation at a meeting of his Team 11 on Saturday. Referring to the functioning of sugar mills and brick kilns during the lockdown, he said no case of coronavirus infection was reported from any of these units in the state. He also said distilleries attached to sugar mills produced sanitisers while sugar mills carried out sanitisation work during the period. Other industries should also be started on the same pattern, he suggested.

Yogi said a work plan should be formulated to give a new dimensions to investment in the state. A work plan should also be prepared to provide 15-20 lakh jobs to people, the chief minister said to members of Team-11.

He said migrant labourers/workers coming back to the state must be mandatorily quarantined. The process to bring back migrant labourers/workers should begin only after preparing a list and carrying out their health checkup.

Those found unwell during a health examination should be given medical treatment, he said. He said an officer should be appointed to ensure that quarantine protocol was followed for migrant workers brought to the state.

The state government had paid salaries to 16 lakh employees and 12 lakh retired employees well in time in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, he said. The chief minister asked for measures to mobilise additional resources and he would hold a meeting with finance ministers again.

Adityanath said the coronavirus infection chain would have to be broken to win the fight against Covid-19. Illegal intra-state and inter-state movement must be checked through effective policing, he said. OPDs should not be conducted in hospitals for now and a list of specialist doctors available for consultation through telemedicine should be published in newspapers, he said.

Adityanath also said action should be taken to increase the number of beds in level one, two and three Covid-19 hospitals. Medical treatment of elders and children should be done only in level two and level three hospitals. Covid and non-Covid hospitals should be identified in every district, he said, adding that infrared thermometers should be made available in all the districts.

The services of Pradeshik Raksha Dal (PRD) jawans should be taken to ensure order in the ‘mandis’. Besides, works under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana should be started soon to provide MNREGA jobs to labourers, he said.