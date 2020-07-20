Sections
Home / Lucknow / Coronavirus cannot be controlled by ‘jugaad’, says BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief’s comment comes in the backdrop of rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state as well as the country.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 11:54 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Lucknow

BSP chief Mayawati had stressed upon the plight of migrants during the coronavirus times and said they are reeling under poverty due to rampant unemployment in the state last week. (Subhankar Chakraborty/HT PHOTO)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and the Central government for their Covid-19 response, saying that coronavirus cannot be controlled by “jugaad” but by making a “proper arrangement.”

“It is a matter of concern how Covid-19 pandemic is unfolding in Uttar Pardesh, which has the largest pool of poor and backward people in the country. The state and central government must take notice of this situation. Coronavirus cannot be controlled by jugaad but by making a proper arrangement,” Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Last week, Mayawati had stressed upon the plight of migrants during the coronavirus times and said they are reeling under poverty due to rampant unemployment in the state.



“...migrant workers who returned to Uttar Pradesh and are suffering due to coronavirus pandemic and lockdown. They are in search of a job but due to unemployment, they are reeling under pathetic financial stress. This situation of them is very serious and a worrisome issue,” BSP chief had tweeted.

“In most government made Covid care centres in Uttar Pradesh, adequate cleanliness and arrangements have not been made. It would be better for the government to pay attention that these Covid care centres do not become the centres of spreading the disease,” she had said in another tweet.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 49,247 cases and 1,146 deaths in the state due to Covid-19.

