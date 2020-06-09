Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Jaipur / Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark

Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark

Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Jodhpur and Ajmer, while one patient from another state succumbed to coronavirus, the officials said.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by:Shivani Kumar, Jaipur Rajasthan

Jaipur has reported a maximum of 2,321 coronavirus cases and 117 deaths followed by Jodhpur which recorded 1,887 cases and 24 deaths. (ANI)

The coronavirus death toll in Rajasthan reached 251 on Tuesday, while the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state crossed the 11,000-mark after 144 more people tested positive for the pathogen, officials said.

Five more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in the state, they said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Two deaths were reported from Jaipur and one each from Jodhpur and Ajmer, while one patient from another state succumbed to coronavirus, the officials said.

With 144 new cases, the Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 11,020, they said.



The fresh cases include 61 from Jaipur, 30 from Bharatpur, 11 from Alwar, eight from Jodhpur, seven from Churu, six from Kota, five from Sikar, four from Barmer, three from Dausa, two from Jalore and Jhalawar, and one each from Bikaner, Dungarpur, Sriganganagar and Swai Madhopur, and one patient from another state.

Jaipur has reported a maximum of 2,321 coronavirus cases and 117 deaths followed by Jodhpur which recorded 1,887 cases and 24 deaths.

At present, there are 2,587 active cases in the state and a total of 7,779 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anil pens note for Sonam, Anand quips ‘how scared you and I am of her’
Jun 09, 2020 12:28 IST
Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan rises to 251; cases cross 11,000-mark
Jun 09, 2020 12:28 IST
ICC Members hope to end T20 World Cup impasse, figure nominations for chairmanship
Jun 09, 2020 12:27 IST
Fuel price hiked for third straight day: Petrol rises 54 paise, diesel dearer by 58 paise in Delhi
Jun 09, 2020 12:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.