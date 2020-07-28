Covid-19:Test children, elderly, pregnant women on priority, says UP CM to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to test children, pregnant women and elderly for Covid-19 on priority.

He stressed on enhancing the testing capacity and ordered the officials to everyday conduct one lakh rapid antigen tests, 40,000-45000 RT-PCR and 2,500 to 3,000 tests through truenat machines.

The chief minister asked doctors and researches to study the case history of fully recovered patients to develop an effective treatment for the infected persons.

He said the skill mapping of the labourers and workers, who have returned to the state due a nationwide lockdown, has been done. He stressed on providing them employment according to their skills.