Covid-19 test cost in UP private labs slashed to Rs 1600 from Rs 2500

Covid-19 test cost in UP private labs slashed to Rs 1600 from Rs 2500

The prices for Covid 19 tests have been brought down due to reduction in prices of reagents used in tests.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:27 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test will now cost a lot less even in private labs in UP. (HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday revised the rates for Covid-19 tests conducted by private labs in the state to Rs 1,600 instead of Rs 2,500 it cost earlier.Revision has been done keeping in view the fall in price of reagents used in tests and price rationalisation carried out by other states, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary (health).

“The prices of RT-PCR test kits and reagents used for Covid tests have come down. Hence, the earlier order on pricing of the test (issued in April) is amended. The maximum price will now be Rs 1,600,” said Prasad in an order issued during the day.

“The order comes into effect immediately,” said Dr DS Negi, director- general, medical health.

The price of confirmatory test through TrueNat was also fixed at Rs 1,600. Prasad, in the order, said a violation in charging the prescribed fee for the test will call for action under the Epidemic Act.



Also Read: Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, CM Yogi calls for special attention to 4 districts

This is the second time that the price for Covid test has been reduced. When private labs were first allowed testing via RT-PCR, the fee for each test was set at Rs 4,500 and then reduced to Rs 2,500. Now, labs cannot charge over Rs 1,600 per test.

Also Read: Many top Lucknow schools reject option for partial reopening from September 21

“It’s a welcome move by the government. If there has been a fall in price of reagents, then reducing the fee for test is the right step,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, association of international doctors.

