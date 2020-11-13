Covid-19 testing mandatory for those visiting from other states on Diwali

Sections
All the suspected cases would be tested in their homes, adding that this step was being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the festive season.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 15:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Lucknow

The decision to take all necessary precautions in this regard was taken by the district administration keeping in view the sudden rise of Covid-19 cases in Delhi. (Praful Gangurde/ Hindustan Times photo)

People coming to Lucknow from other states, particulary Delhi and its adjoining areas, for Diwali will have to mandatorily undergo Covid-19 test at bus stands, railway stations and the airport, an official said on Friday.

Thirteen teams of the Health Department have been deployed at all bus stands, railway stations and the airport for screening those coming to the state capital for Diwali and contact details of the passengers will also be noted down, Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar said.

All the suspected cases would be tested in their homes, Bhatnagar said, adding that this step was being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the festive season.

So far, 66,237 Covid-19 cases and 917 deaths have been recorded in Lucknow.



Special precaution is being taken with people coming to the state capital to celebrate Diwali, particulary from Delhi and its adjoining areas, Dr Bhatnagar said, adding that people coming from Mumbai are also on the radar of the Health Department.

The Health Department’s teams have been posted at Kaisarbagh, Charbagh, Alambagh, Kamta bus stands, Charbagh, Manak Nagar, Badshah Nagar, City Station ,Aishbagh, Gomti Nagar, Alambagh railway stations as well as Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, he said.

Screening of the passengers coming from other states started from Friday and would continue till Sunday, the CMO added.

The decision to take all necessary precautions in this regard was taken by the district administration keeping in view the sudden rise of Covid-19 cases in Delhi.

