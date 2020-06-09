Covid-19: UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits districts for reality check

Sections
Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:19 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Lucknow Uttar Pradesh

In Varanasi, Yogi Adityanath launched the facility of e-Rudrabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath temple (KVT), late on Monday evening and offered prayers. (ANI)

After monitoring the Coronavirus situation from Lucknow for over two months and interacting with officials through video conferencing, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has now started stepping out for a reality check.

On Sunday, the chief minister visited Basti and Gorakhpur and then went to Azamgarh and Varanasi on Monday.

During his visits, he not only reviewed the progress of developmental projects in these districts but also checked out the status of treatment in local hospitals. He also interacted with patients.

In Varanasi, Yogi Adityanath launched the facility of e-Rudrabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath temple (KVT), late on Monday evening and offered prayers.



Chief executive officer of KVT, Vishal Singh, said that this ritual would be performed with the help of tablets by a batch of eight priests who are being trained to perform e-Rudrabhishek.

The chief minister also reviewed the progress of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor project.

He inaugurated TriNet machines for Covid-19 testing at non-Covid-19 hospitals including SPG divisional hospital in Varanasi and the district hospital in Azamgarh to enable seamless health services for the patients suffering from other ailments.

Yogi Adityanath held a brief meeting with BJP leaders in all these districts and took the feedback of the work done by the government during the Covid-19 crisis.

According to a senior government official, the chief minister decided to make a reality check in the district after he received complaints about medical facilities in some districts.

The government spokesman said that the chief minister was likely to make more such visits in the coming days to assess the status of development projects, including roads, and services in the medical and health sectors.

“He will also review the jobs being provided to migrant labourers in various districts,” the spokesman added.

