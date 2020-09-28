Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Covid: All precautions must be taken during upcoming festivals, says UP CM

Covid: All precautions must be taken during upcoming festivals, says UP CM

“Awareness about Covid-19 should be spread through public address systems and surveillance committees should remain active,” the chief minister said at the meeting that was held to review the situation in the state due to the pandemic.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 23:07 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said all precautions must be taken during upcoming festivals in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also directed officials at a review meeting to “apply all precautions during the coming festival season”, according to an official statement.

“Awareness about Covid-19 should be spread through public address systems and surveillance committees should remain active,” the chief minister said at the meeting that was held to review the situation in the state due to the pandemic.

When asked to comment on reports that Durga Puja events will not be allowed this year, an Uttar Pradesh government official told PTI that no advisory has been issued so far.



“Public programmes, where there is a possibility of crowding, will not be permitted. There will be puja,” he said without elaborating, but added that an advisory on ‘dos and don’ts’ will be issued.

On whether Ramlila will be allowed, the official said, “Conditional permission will be given so that there is no crowding. For example, in the Ramlila that will be held in Ayodhya, organisers have been told to do live telecast and digital broadcasting.” Meanwhile, an office bearer of the Vyapari Kalyan Board of Gorakhpur, Pushpdant Jain, on Monday claimed that there will be no public programmes, and no Durga Puja and Diwali celebrations this year.

However, Ramlila will be allowed with social distancing and in adherence with other Covid-19 protocols, he told PTI, a day after the meeting chief minister.

“On Sunday, I met chief minister Yogi Adityanath regarding celebrations during Durga Puja and Diwali. Keeping the Covid-19 pandemic in view, he clearly said that there will be no public celebration during the festive season. However, people could celebrate inside their homes,” Jain claimed.

“Ramlila will be allowed with social distancing. The chief minister told me that with a maximum of 100 persons gathering, following social distancing and (other) Covid-19 protocols, Ramlila is allowed,” he claimed.

Ramlila is held on big grounds and social distancing can be easily followed there, the vice-president of the Vyapari Kalyan Board said.

“There is restriction on pandals and big idols. However, small idols that can be carried in cars, autos, etc are allowed. Processions will not be allowed,” Jain claimed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rules go up in smoke as farm fires rage in Punjab
Sep 29, 2020 00:02 IST
Defence ministry clears military purchases worth Rs 2,920 crore, rifles from US among them
Sep 28, 2020 19:55 IST
IPL 2020: RCB beat MI in Super Over
Sep 29, 2020 00:11 IST
Farm bills: Protesters set tractor on fire near India Gate, five arrested
Sep 29, 2020 01:45 IST

latest news

Haryana tribunal to hear appeals against HPRERA
Sep 29, 2020 02:24 IST
1,500 centres to be set up to provide equipment to Haryana farmers
Sep 29, 2020 02:19 IST
Govt brought these laws amid pandemic to avoid protests: Abhay
Sep 29, 2020 02:17 IST
Clamour for Dushyant, Ranjit Chautala’s resignations grow louder
Sep 29, 2020 02:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.