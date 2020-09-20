Covid: King George’s Medical University finds 30 plasma donors ‘by chance’

The virology laboratory of department of microbiology at the KGMU tested 6740 Covid-19 samples in 24 hours, which is also the state’s highest number of tests performed in a day till date. (Reuters file photo. Representative image)

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) got 30 donors ‘by chance’ who were eligible for donating plasma for treatment of Covid patients, despite the fact that they never tested positive for corona or got treatment for it. A total of 155 plasma units have been donated at the plasma bank till now.

“These 30 donors came by chance as they never tested positive for Covid. But when we screened them for antibodies (the test tells if a person was ever infected and has developed immunity against Covid) they were found positive. So we got 30 asymptomatic plasma donors,” said Prof Tulika Chandra, HoD transfusion medicine, KGMU.

Plasma donated by a treated Covid patient is used to treat and admitted corona patients, as the treated patient develops antibodies. But if a person remains asymptomatic and develops antibodies he/she can also donate plasma for treatment of Covid patients.

Highest number of tests

The virology laboratory of department of microbiology at the KGMU tested 6740 Covid-19 samples in 24 hours, which is also the state’s highest number of tests performed in a day till date.

A team of almost 40 people was working tirelessly since February 3, said KGMU administration in a press statement.

Disciplinary action

The King George’s Medical University has initiated disciplinary action against 68 employees, of which two have been terminated.

In a press statement, the university administration said two employees had been terminated, four were suspended, two had been served final notice, 34 had been served show cause notice, 23 employees had been called for explanation and disciplinary proceeding had been initiated against 3 others.

“This to maintain the discipline and decorum at the university and in the welfare of Covid patients,” said the press statement.

The employees’ association has opposed the step.

“Against majority in the list there is no evidence/complaint. During pandemic such an action will be discouraging for the staff who have left family at home and are working round-the-clock for patients. We will take up the matter with the vice chancellor’s office,” said Pradip Gangwar, president, KGMU employee association.