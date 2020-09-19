Covid patients in UP’s capital wait 2-4 hrs in ambulance before admission

Coronavirus patient have been made to wait for hours in ambulances before they are admitted to hospitals. (HT Photo/Representative)

A long wait for an ambulance can be agonising for a patient, but it is even worse when an ambulance carrying a Covid-19 patient has to wait outside a hospital for up to 2 to 4 hours before the patient is admitted.

A large number of patients in Lucknow have faced this situation at the time of admission of a Covid patient. The aim is to pick up Covid positive patients in ambulances, as soon as possible, to contain the spread of infection, but the lack of provision for their quick hospitalisation is creating problems.

But hospitals say they have now introduced measures to tackle the issue.

Sample this: On September 9, an ambulance transported a Covid patient from a private hospital in Gomti Nagar to a Covid facility in Chowk in about half an hour. But the journey was not over yet for Pradip, who had to spend the next two and a half hours just waiting outside the corona ward at the KGMU campus as the driver had instructions not to leave the patient outside the ward.

In a nutshell, the time (over two hours), which could have been utilised to transport another patient, was lost.

In another case, a 55-year-old woman in Alamnagar waited at the hospital gate for four hours. The authorities are now recognising this to be an issue that needs addressing.

“The waiting time could be up to a few minutes to check a patient’s documents, verify patient-identity but not beyond that as information about the patient is given to the hospital in advance,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, IMA, Lucknow.

The KGMU has now come up with a solution. “We have made a ‘May I Help You’ desk to address issues such as delay in admission. The staff at the desk facilitates correct and speedy admission,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

Dr Amita Yadav, Lok Bandhu hospital’s chief medical superintendent, said, “In several cases, patients come without proper referral. To tackle this situation, we have created one bed holding area with oxygen. If serious patients come without referral, we can keep them here and inform the Covid control room.”

She added, “Limited staff at the hospital is another reason. Sometimes the staff is on a round when a patient arrives. In such a situation, the staff is informed and they reach out to the ambulance. But if the same staff is engaged in some procedure with a serious patient, it may take some time.”

In all, 57 ambulances are on Covid duty in Lucknow. These include 48 from 108 fleet and nine advanced life support vehicles.

Patients also keep ambulances waiting

Ambulances are being held up not only at hospitals but also while picking up patients. In a recent incident, an ambulance had to wait for an hour at Mohalla Koriyana in Alambagh on September 12 since the Covid-19 patient was busy finishing his household and business work before he was taken to a hospital. The ambulance driver couldn’t do anything, but wait.

In another instance, when an ambulance went to pick up a woman from Sapru Marg on September 11, she said she wasn’t interested in going to the hospital. She had earlier agreed to hospitalization when officials of the Covid command centre spoke to her on phone an hour before.

The ambulance driver had to wait for one hour outside her house before she finally made up her mind to go to the Covid facility.