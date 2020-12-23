Covid test must for those who came to UP from UK after Dec 7

Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to trace and test all those who have arrived in the state from abroad in the last 15 days. (REUTERS Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to test all people who have arrived in the state from the United Kingdom after December 7 for the new variant of Covid-19 virus that has spread rapidly in the UK. Chief minister

Yogi Adityanath has also asked for tracing and quarantining all who came from abroad in the past 15 days, as part of safeguarding against the new and more infectious strain of the virus.

The CM gave the instructions while reviewing the Covid-19 situation at a high-level meeting at his Lok Bhawan office in Lucknow on Tuesday.

“The test is compulsory for people who came to UP from the UK, whereas people who have come from other European countries will be tested, if they have symptoms of the coronavirus infection. All the travellers coming from the UK and European countries will have to stay in home quarantine for 7 to 10 days,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, health and family welfare.

Travellers to the state from abroad have been requested to download ‘Mera Covid Kendra’ app on their mobile to locate the nearest sample testing center run by the state government or they could contact the helpline-18001805145, the CMO office or the Covid command centre for testing, added Prasad.

CM Yogi Adityanath asked authorities to also ensure that private laboratories did not charge more than Rs 700 for conducting RT-PCR tests in the state. A fee of Rs 900 may be charged, if the test sample was collected from the residence of the person being tested, he added.

Also Read: Noida farmers march in support of new bills, traffic comes to a halt at Greater Noida Expressway

The state government will take legal action against overcharging by private laboratories, said Amit Mohan Prasad, ACS, health and family welfare.

Expressing satisfaction over Covid recovery rate of 95.68% in the state, the CM asked for efforts to further improve the figures.

“There should be elaborate publicity of the e-sanjivani app to ensure that maximum number of people get benefitted from the online medical consultation service. The number of those using the app has reached three lakh,” said the CM.