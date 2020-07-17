Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Lucknow / Covid: UP CM instructs to form 1 lakh teams for effective surveillance

Covid: UP CM instructs to form 1 lakh teams for effective surveillance

“For effective surveillance, the Chief Minister instructed to constitute one lakh teams in the entire state and said that the monitoring of the team of each district should be done under the leadership of the District Magistrate,” a tweet from Office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said roughly translated from Hindi.

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 14:58 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website on Friday, the active cases in the state are 15,720. The number of cured and discharged is 26,675. (Deepak Gupta/HT file photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed to constitute one lakh teams in the state for effective surveillance on Covid-19 situation.

“For effective surveillance, the Chief Minister instructed to constitute one lakh teams in the entire state and said that the monitoring of the team of each district should be done under the leadership of the District Magistrate,” a tweet from Office of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said roughly translated from Hindi.

“KGMU’s Department of Pulmonary and Critical Care Department, Dr Ved Prakash informed the Chief Minister that presently due to rain, moisture in the air has increased, due to which this infection is increasing,” said another tweet from the UP CMO.

As per another tweet, Dr Prakash said that it is necessary for everyone to wear a mask and comply with social distancing to deal with the infection. Proper ventilation is necessary for public places, he added.



Dr Prakash, as per a subsequent tweet, said that 80 per cent of Covid-19 patients are asymptomatic or mild, while 15 per cent of the patients are moderate. In addition, only 5 per cent of the patients are severe/critical. Home isolation of asymptomatic or mild patients should be done to avoid this, he said further.

While UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, through the public address system, people should be constantly aware of the necessary steps to deal with Covid-19, such as social distancing, masking, sanitization, hygiene etc.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website on Friday, the active cases in the state are 15,720. The number of cured and discharged is 26,675. The death toll is at 1,046. The total number of cases of coronavirus are 43,441 in the state.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Johnny Depp’s bodyguard accuses Amber Heard of being abusive
Jul 17, 2020 15:37 IST
Moto GP: ‘More ready than ever’ - Riders all set for Jerez GP
Jul 17, 2020 15:36 IST
Retire those over 50 and absent at work, says Uttarakhand govt
Jul 17, 2020 15:32 IST
Chhattisgarh reports highest single-day spike with 197 fresh Covid-19 cases
Jul 17, 2020 15:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.