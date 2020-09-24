Covid +ve woman delivers quadruplets in UP’s Gorakhpur

Sections
The woman, a resident of Gauri Bazar in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Deoria district, was referred to the hospital by doctors of Deoria district hospital on Wednesday.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 09:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

A woman, who tested coronavirus (Covid-19) positive, delivered quadruplets at Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College & Hospital in Gorakhpur on Wednesday.

Dr Ganesh Kumar, principal of the medical college & hospital, said the woman (26) is a resident of Gauri Bazar in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Deoria district. She was referred to the hospital by doctors of Deoria district hospital on Wednesday, he said.

She complained of labour pain shortly after she tested Covid-19 positive.

A team of doctors conducted a caesarean operation on her and she gave birth to four babies. One of the newborns has been put on ventilator due to its critical condition. The health condition of the mother and other three newborns are stable, Dr Kumar added.

