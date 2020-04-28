Day after storm and, rain, state begins review of losses

The disaster management department on Monday asked all district magistrates to submit details about the damages within a week’s time. (ANI Photo)

A day after thunderstorms and rain were reported to strike 23 districts of Uttar Pradesh, the state disaster management department has started assessing the damage caused due to the inclement weather conditions.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanth directed officials on Sunday evening to assess the crop damage caused and compensate farmers. He also ordered compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the family members of a person killed as a result of the weather conditions.

As many as 23 districts of the state, including the state capital, experienced thunder and dust storms, lightning, rain and hail storms on Sunday night.

The disaster management department on Monday asked all district magistrates to submit details about the damages within a week’s time.

The district magistrates, who are nodal officers of disaster management at the district level, have been asked to submit details about losses incurred by farmers, area of crop damaged, loss of cattle and deaths, if any.

Sonbhadra district magistrate S Rajalingam said, “The district disaster relief committee has been tasked to assess the damage. The said information will be submitted in due time.” The officer added that no deaths were reported in his district and that the losses to farm crops were also limited. “The harvest season is over and most of the fields are empty. So, the damage caused to the crop by the rain will be very limited,” said the DM.

Sonbhadra is one of the 23 districts that received hail storms and untimely rains in the last 48 hours.

Meanwhile the state meteorological department has issued a warning of similar weather conditions till Tuesday evening. “Some parts of East and Central UP will experience thunderstorms and strong winds accompanied by brief bouts of rain. The disaster management department has been alerted about the forecast,” said UP meteorological department director JP Gupta.