Delhi hospitals being reserved only for Delhiites is‘unfortunate’: Mayawati

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “Delhi is the capital of the country. People from all over the country come here for work. If anyone falls ill and is being denied treatment because the person does not belong to Delhi and the Delhi government does not provide treatment, then it is very unfortunate.”

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:44 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Lucknow

In another tweet, BSP Supremo Mayawati asked people to follow government norms for ‘Unlock-1’. (ANI file photo)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday termed as “unfortunate” Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that hospitals run by the Delhi government and private entities will only treat Delhiites during the novel coronavirus crisis.

The BSP leader also demanded that the Centre intervene in the matter. Kejriwal on Sunday, while making the announcement, had also said that hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals. The announcement came after a five-member panel constituted by the AAP government on Saturday suggested that the health infrastructure of the city should be used only for treating Delhiites in view of the raging Covid-19 crisis.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “Delhi is the capital of the country. People from all over the country come here for work. If anyone falls ill and is being denied treatment because the person does not belong to Delhi and the Delhi government does not provide treatment, then it is very unfortunate.” In another tweet, Mayawati asked people to follow government norms for ‘Unlock-1’.

  “In Unlock-1 people should follow government norms while visiting places and markets which have been allowed to open. They should avoid visiting these places unless very necessary. This is the BSP’s advice in people’s interest,” she said. ‘Unlock-1’ was initiated in the country from Monday under which the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent.



