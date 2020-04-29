Despite lockdown, no let-up in vulgarity and stalking on social media

Anti-socials are active on social media even during lockdown. Complaints of cyber bullying have increased by 19 per cent compared to the period between February 23 and March 24.and women have been complaining of vulgarity, stalking and misbehaviour on cyberspace during the past one month, as per the data of Women Power Line (WPL)-1090.

The WPL which is a dedicated centre for women in distress was launched in November 2012 and specifically deals with complaints related to stalking on phone, social media platforms and other issues with which women require help.

Additional director general (ADG), WPL, Anju Gupta said that as many as 2,61,000 calls were received between March 25 and April 24 of which 2,59,800 were related to women related crimes while 1200 complaints were related to problems during the lockdown. Around 2,18,000 calls were related to vulgarity, stalking and misbehaviour on phone and social media platforms before the lockdown between February 23 and March 24, she added.

The comparison shows that at least 41,800 more complaints related to misbehaviour, vulgarity and stalking were received during the lockdown period that stands for around 19.17 per cent of the calls between February 23 and March 24. However, the complaints of stalking and misbehaviour on streets have declined drastically due to restricted public movement.

The ADG, however, emphasised that the team of counsellors was busy warning troublemakers on phone and tracking people causing trouble for the fair sex on social media platforms.

Gupta said the WPL had also received multiple complaints about domestic disputes during the lockdown period since April 7 following which a separate team of counsellors was set up to handle these cases. She said the WPL team had counselled and sorted out disputes in over 200 such complaints in the past few weeks.