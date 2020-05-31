Despite UP govt having over 70,000 buses, labourers had to walk home: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday hit out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, claiming that despite having over 70,000 buses in its fleet, labourers had to walk home amid the Covid-19 lockdown resulting in many deaths.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said, “Despite lockdown, there has been no decrease in the spread of the disease. The infection has increased and economy destroyed. The economy of the country was already in bad shape. But following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the economy deteriorated. In this scenario, from where will the people get jobs?” Yadav posed.

“The BJP works to entangle the vulnerable public of the state and the country in emotional issues. The dream of poor, farmers and labourers have shattered. The trust of the country’s citizens has broken,” he said.

“Has the dreams achche din (good days), promised by the BJP been fulfilled?” the SP chief sought to know.