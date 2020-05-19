Sections
Home / Lucknow / Docs, health staff quarantined after 2 injured migrants tested positive in Bahraich

Five doctors and half a dozen health staff of Bahraich Medical College were quarantined after two of the 33 injured migrants, whom the health staff treated four days back, tested positive for Covid-19.

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:07 IST

By Hindustan Times, Bahraich, Hindustan Times Bahraich

Contact list of infected migrants was being prepared and all the persons who came into contact of the infected migrants would be home quarantined.

Five doctors and half a dozen health staff of Bahraich Medical College were quarantined after two of the 33 injured migrants, whom the health staff treated four days back, tested positive for Covid-19, said chief medical superintendant (CMS) Bahraich Medical College Dr DK Singh on Monday.

He said contact list of infected migrants was being prepared and all the persons who came into contact of the infected migrants would be home quarantined. Singh said now the total number of Covid-19 positive cases has increased to 48 from 42.

Meanwhile, district magistrate Shambhu Kumar declared Narhargora village of Tejwapur block as containment zone after Covid-19 positive case reported from the village on Monday.

Movement of all vehicles except medical emergency has been stopped with immediate effect in the area till further orders. The DM along with other administrative officials visited the village and discussed the arrangements in the hotspot area.



District health education information officer (DHEIO) Ravindra Tyagi said there were 48 Covid-19 positive cases in the district out of which 18 patients had been discharged. He said at present there were 30 active positive cases in Bahraich. Tyagi said a total 1677 samples had been sent so far out of which 1463 were tested negative and 48 were tested as positive while report of 166 samples is pending.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI

