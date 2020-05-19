Draw plan for permissible economic, other activities: Yogi

The CM said the final touches should be given to implement the action plan to get the maximum benefit from the Centre’s special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore. (ANI Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said a work plan about permissible economic and various other activities should be prepared for different zones in Uttar Pradesh in accordance with the union government’s new advisory.

He also said the final touches should be given to implement the action plan to get the maximum benefit from the Centre’s special economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore.

Yogi Adityanath was presiding over a high level meeting convened to review the lockdown-4 situation and arrival of migrants.

He said the state government had assured safe and dignified return of all the migrant labourers to their homes. A list of UP’s migrant labourers should be made available to the state government by respective states to ensure their safe return, he said.

Yogi Adityanath said 590 Shramik Special trains carrying migrant workers had reached the state in the past one week. Besides, 12,000 buses were deployed for migrant workers. He also said 200 additional buses were kept at the disposal of every district magistrate in 75 districts, taking the total number of additional buses deployed to 15,000. There should be two drivers in every bus, the chief minister said.

He said officials should ensure that no one walked or travelled by bike, three-wheeler or any unsafe vehicle. Trains and buses were bringing migrant labourers home without any charge, the chief minister added. He said food and drinking water should be made available to migrant labourers in the border areas, toll plazas, expressways and main crossings in the state.

Community kitchens should keep running to provide food to migrant workers, the chief minister said, adding that no one should go hungry.

He said all UPSRTC buses should be regularly sanitised. Transport department should ensure effective monitoring in this connection, the chief minister said.

He also said regional transport officers and ARTOs should ensure regular patrolling to avoid road accidents. The police should intensify patrolling and use public address systems for better management, he suggested.

The chief minister said pulse oximeter machines should be made available at every quarantine centre. All the ventilators should be made functional in all the Covid-19 hospitals, he added. Monitoring and vigilance committees should remain active and ensure social distancing, Adityanath said.

He also said district magistrates should ensure that crowds did not assemble at any point in their district. Senior officers should visit wheat procurement centres, he added.