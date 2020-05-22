Sections
Home / Lucknow / ECG technician tests positive, cases rises to 29 in Gorakhpur

ECG technician tests positive, cases rises to 29 in Gorakhpur

An ECG technician, employed with a private hospital, who had carried out test of a Covid-19 positive woman, has tested positive, taking the total number of cases in Gorakhpur to 29.

Updated: May 22, 2020 23:48 IST

By Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur, Hindustan Times Gorakhpur

In Gorakhpur district, three people have died of Covid-19 infection, while there are 23 active patients and three cured cases.

An ECG technician, employed with a private hospital, who had carried out test of a Covid-19 positive woman, has tested positive, taking the total number of cases in Gorakhpur to 29.

However, the owner and doctors of the hospital tested negative after their reports were received on Thursday. In Gorakhpur district, three people have died of Covid-19 infection, while there are 23 active patients and three cured cases.

Soon after the fresh case, the clinic located in the city’s posh area of Betiahata was sanitised and the locality was sealed by policemen who on loudspeakers appealed residents not to step out of homes and follow lockdown’s guidelines as the risk of infection had increased further.

In neighboring Basti district, where 50 migrants labourers had tested positive in a single day on Wednesday, 16 more cases surfaced on Friday, taking total number of positive cases to 120 so far.



Of these, 28 have been cured and discharged while two have died and rest of 90 are active cases, authorities informed.

On March 31, Basti had reported the state’s first Covid-19 death when a 25-year-old Muslim youth, who was immunocompromised had died during treatment at BRD medical college.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MVA govt-Koshyari tussle on: Guv objects to recommendation to cancel final-year varsity exams
May 23, 2020 00:11 IST
Stop bootlegging by Congressmen: SAD to Jakhar
May 23, 2020 00:11 IST
Maharashtra govt should announce ₹50K-cr package, says BJP
May 23, 2020 00:10 IST
Source of 19 coronavirus cases in Amritsar district still untraced
May 23, 2020 00:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.