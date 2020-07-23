Enforce curbs in containment zones but ensure supplies, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said arrangements for Covid-19 patients in L-1, L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals in the state had been bettered. (ANI file photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that the state government was providing effective medical treatment facilities to 23 crore people of the state and emphasized that systems in all the Covid-19 hospitals should remain up to the mark.

He said arrangements for Covid-19 patients in L-1, L-2 and L-3 Covid hospitals in the state had been bettered.

Reviewing the Unlock-2 situation at a high level meeting at his Kalidas Marg residence here, Yogi said restrictions in containment zones should be strictly enforced but people should not face any problem in getting supply of essential commodities.

He stressed on the need of smooth functioning of Covid-19 help desks in different offices and institutions.

Pulse oximeters, infrared thermometers and sanitisers should remain available with the Covid help desks, he said.

Yogi asked additional chief secretary, medical education, to hold on the spot review of arrangements in Covid-19 hospitals and formulate an effective strategy for Kanpur Nagar.

Stressing on carrying out more tests, he said number of rapid antigen tests should also be increased and plasma therapy should be used for treatment of serious patients.

He said ventilators should remain functional in all Covid hospitals and the number of beds in all L-2 and L-3 hospitals should be increased.

He said the union government’s online OPD service e-sanjivani should be publicized extensively to ensure that the people were benefited from the facility. He said the patients of all age groups had been successfully cured in the state and case history of such successfully treated patients should be studied as this could be helpful in bringing about an improvement in recovery rate.

Such studies should be shared with high level medical institutes through video conferencing etc, he said.