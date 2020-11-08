Fake tender scam accused nabbed at Jaipur airport while trying to flee country

Sunil Gurjar is the 11th accused to be arrested in the fake tender scam in UP. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sunil Gurjar alias Monty Gurjar, a key accused in the animal husbandry department fake tender scam, was arrested by UP special task force from Jaipur airport on Saturday night, said STF’s officiating superintendent of police (SP) Vishal Vikram Singh.

The SP said Sunil was arrested when he was trying to board a Dubai-bound flight to escape from India. He said Sunil had purchased a Rs 8 crore flat at Marina Beach, Dubai where he planned to stay after leaving the country.

Singh said a look-out notice had been issued against Sunil, son of former MLA Ram Narain Gurjar from Nasirabad in Ajmer of Rajasthan, and added that Sunil’s name had also surfaced in the infamous Bhanwari Devi murder case of September 2011. Besides, a few other cases of fraud had been registered against him in the past, Singh added.

Singh said Sunil carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest since June this year. He added that Sunil was wanted by the UP police as the key accused in connection with an alleged fraud of Rs 9.72 crore involving an Indore businessman.

The alleged fraud was exposed by UP STF after the arrest of four people, including the main accused Ashish Rai, and senior journalist Anil Rai on June 14. Later, six more people were arrested. Sunil is the 11th accused to be arrested in the case, Singh said.

On June 13, Indore businessman Manjeet Singh Bhatia had lodged an FIR with the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against 12 persons and some other unidentified people, accusing them of duping him of Rs 9.72 crore by floating a fake tender in the name of the Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry department between March 2017 and 2018.

The fraudsters had allegedly earlier duped another businessman from Ahmedabad who they promised a contract for salt purchase in UP.

Two IPS officers of deputy inspector general rank -- Arvind Sen and Dinesh Chandra Dubey -- are presently under suspension since September 9 for their alleged links with the fraudsters.

Arvind Sen is also being investigated in the case since the Indore businessman had alleged that Sen had called him to his office at Vibhuti Khand, Lucknow when he was posted as SP CB-CID in 2019 and threatened him with dire consequences.