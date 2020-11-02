FIR lodged against poet Munawwar Rana for ‘promoting enmity’

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against noted Urdu poet Munawwar Rana at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow for allegedly promoting enmity after his recent comments over the killing of a French school teacher Samuel Paty by a radical Islamist.

Paty was killed outside Paris on October 16 for showing caricatures of Prophet Mohammad made by a publication called Charlie Hebdo in his class on freedom of expression.

The FIR was lodged on Sunday on the complaint of a sub-inspector of Lucknow Police. Confirming it, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Hazratganj, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra said,” We have registered an FIR against Munawwar Rana after a complaint was lodged against him for promoting enmity.”

The complaint mentions a recent interview of Munawwar Rana, 67, to a private news channel over the killing of Samuel Paty and spike in attacks by radical Islamists in France.

“A clip of the interview in which Munawwar Rana seems to be supporting violent acts like murder has gone viral. It has been doing rounds on various social media platforms. The veracity of the video will be checked before taking action against anyone,” said the ACP.

Also read: MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi

Based on the complaint, the police booked Rana under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious sentiments), 298 (uttering words deliberately with intent to hurt religious feelings), 505 (statement conducing public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides under relevant sections of the IT Act.

A police team of Hazratganj police station is investigating the matter. Rana could not be reached for a comment on the FIR despite repeated calls and text messages.