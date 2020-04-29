Five more deaths take UP’s corona toll to 39

Of the five deaths, two were reported from Agra and one each from Firozabad, Bareilly and Mathura.

Five more coronavirus patients died across Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking the statewide death toll to 39 even as 81 more people tested positive for the Sars-Cov-2 pathogen, according to official data released on Wednesday.

With this, the statewide tally of Covid-19 infected patents has gone up to 2,134. Till now, 510 patients in the state have recovered from the disease and they have been sent home from hospital.

Of the five deaths, two were reported from Agra and one each from Firozabad, Bareilly and Mathura, according to PTI, which also said both Bareilly and Mathura recorded their first coronavirus deaths.

Among the 81 fresh cases, 29 were reported from Agra, 10 from Firozabad and four from Lucknow.

Since the outbreak began, 14 deaths were reported from Agra, six from Moradabad, five from Meerut, four from Kanpur, two from Firozabad, and one each from Basti, Varanasi, Shravasti, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Bareilly, Mathura, and Lucknow, said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department.

“The number of patients getting discharged after completing treatment is going up gradually. Till April 27, 399 patients had recovered and now the figure has gone up to 510 in two days,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general of the association of international doctors.

The 60 districts that reported cases till now include Agra (430), Lucknow (205), Ghaziabad (61), Noida (137), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (207), Pilibhit (3), Moradabad (109), Shamli (27), Jaunpur (8), Baghpat (15), Meerut (97), Bareilly (8), Bulandshahr (50) and Basti (23).

The districts with Covid-19 cases also include Hapur (26), Ghazipur (6), Azamgarh (8), Firozabad (110), Hardoi (2), Pratapgarh (7), Saharanpur (182), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (4), Maharajganj (6), Hathras (4), Mirzapur (4), Rae Bareli (44), Auraiyya (10), Barabanki (1) Kaushambi (2), Bijnor (31), Sitapur (20), Prayagraj (4), Mathura (13), Badaun (16), Rampur (21), Muzaffarnagar (23), Amroha (25), Bhadohi (1), Kasganj (3), Etawah (3), Sambhal (18), Unnao (1), Kannauj (7), Sant Kabir Nagar (21), Mau (1), Etah (3), Sultanpur (3), Aligarh (32), Mainpuri (5), Gonda (2) Shravasti (5), Bahraich (9), Balrampur (1) Ayodhya (1), Jalaun (3), Jhansi (3), Gorakhpur (1) and Varanasi (53).