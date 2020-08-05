Sections
Home / Lucknow / For family of kar sevaks who died in firing, sacrifice bears fruit

They feel the sacrifice made by their loved ones has now borne fruit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lay the foundation stone of the temple on Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 14:02 IST

By Pawan Dixit, Hindustan Times Ayodhya

Foundation brick at Bhoomi Poojan ceremony, Ayodhya. (HT Photos)

For family members of the kar sevaks who died in police firing in Ayodhya on October 30 and November 2, 1990, the Ram temple bhumi pujan is of special significance.

They feel the sacrifice made by their loved ones has now borne fruit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lay the foundation stone of the temple on Wednesday. Four Ayodhya, kars sevaks -- Vasudev Gupta, Ramesh Pandey, Rajendra Dharkar and Vishnu Gupta -- died in the police firing. Gupta and Pandey were married when they died and had children while Dharkar was newly married and had no children. Vishnu was unmarried and his parents left Ayodhya few years after the incident.

Gayatri Pandey, wife of Ramesh Pandey, is a satisfied person now. “When my husband died, my four children were kids. Life became an ordeal. We lived in a rented house. As time passed, we learnt to face hardships,” said Gayatri. “But I used to wonder when my husband’s sacrifice will be justified with construction of Ram temple,” added Gayatri.

“Now, when the PM is coming for temple bhumi pujan, I feel satisfied that my husband’s sacrifice has not been wasted,” pointed out Gayatri. Vasudev Gupta’s family also had to face a lot of hardships due to his untimely demise. His wife Annapurna and youngest son died long back after prolonged illness. Vasudev’s elder son Sandeep and two daughters are alive. All of them are married.



“My father will rejoice in heaven after the bhumi pujan. Now, when Prime Minister is coming for the bhumi pujan there is no doubt whether Ram temple will be constructed or not,” said Sandeep. “My sisters and I are very happy that after 30 years, the sacrifice of our father has not gone in vain,” added Sandeep.

Rajendra Dharkar’s elder brother Rajesh is a satisfied man now. “With the consent of all family members, Rajendra’s wife was remarried after his death as she was young when my brother passed away,” he said. “My parents passed away long back after Rajendra’s death. Now, I am satisfied that my brother’s sacrifice has not gone waste,” added Rajesh.

