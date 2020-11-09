Sections
For greener Diwali: Cow dung diyas, idols available on Lucknow Municipal Corporation app

LMC aims to sell more than 100,000 diyas and Idols this year. With this initiative, it has become the first municipal corporation to market diyas and idols online through its portal

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 09:24 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The diyas made in Kanha Upvan would be available in packs of 4 , 10 , 20 and 300. (Representational Image.)

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s (LMC) ‘Lucknow One’ app, which addresses sewer, water or sanitation problems of citizens, will now also act as a marketing platform. This Diwali, diyas and Lakshmi-Ganesh idols for will also be available through this app.

Director, animal welfare, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Dr Arvind Rao said , “LMC aims to sell more than 100,000 diyas and Idols this year. With this initiative, it has become the first municipal corporation to market diyas and idols online through its portal.”

He said, “Besides selling through the app, LMC will also sell these items by setting up stalls. For that, the corporation has contacted prominent traders in main markets of Lucknow, like Hazratganj, Aminabad, Chowk, Alambagh and Charbagh.”

Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “This is one of the best eco-friendly steps by LMC which will not only bring cash but also help the city’s environment.No such initiative for protection of environment has been taken by any municipal corporation in the past.”



He said, “I have directed officials to ensure quick delivery of diyas and idols as soon as they are booked by the residents. Any laxity in delivering the order would not be tolerated.”

He said, “I am monitoring the making of diyas and idols personally at Kanha Upvan along with other officials.”

Dr Rao said, “We are also mixing seeds of Tulsi, giloy and other medicinal plants in the cow dung idols and diyas so that they may benefit the environment if they are disposed of in a pit or even in a pot.”

The diyas made in Kanha Upvan would be available in packs of 4 , 10 , 20 and 300.

Additional municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said, “The diyas are uniquely designed. They are better than the usual diyas available in the market. Similarly in Ganesh Lakshmi idols, the finishing is at par with other idols available in the market.”

