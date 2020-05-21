Sections
Home / Lucknow / Former Shiv Sena district chief shot dead by miscreants in UP’s Rampur

Former Shiv Sena district chief shot dead by miscreants in UP’s Rampur

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:23 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Rampur Uttar Pradesh

Sharma was shot dead by two people whose identity have not been confirmed. (ANI)

Former Shiv Sena district chief Anurag Sharma was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified miscreants in Rampur on Wednesday, the police said.

Minutes after the incident, Sharma was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

SP Rampur Shagun Gautam told ANI that the incident took place at around 8 PM in Jwala Nagar of the city yesterday while Sharma was returning home on a two-wheeler.

“40-year-old Anurag Sharma was shot dead by two unidentified men yesterday evening while he was going home on a scooter. This happened at Jwala Nagar. He received two bullet shots. Also, after his death, the hospital was vandalised. The family complained that there was no staff present when Sharma was taken for the treatment,” he said.



The suspects are on the run and the efforts are on to nab them, Gautam added.

The investigation into the matter is underway and an FIR will soon be registered in the matter.

