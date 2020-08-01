Sections
Home / Lucknow / Free rides for women on UPSRTC buses on Raksha Bandhan

Free rides for women on UPSRTC buses on Raksha Bandhan

Like previous three years, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will provide free rides to women in all categories of buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 23:21 IST

By Press Trust of India, Lucknow

This facility would be available in all categories of buses for women passengers, the official said. (File photo for representation)

Like previous three years, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will provide free rides to women in all categories of buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The chief minister has issued directives to this effect. He has also directed for intensive patrolling on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the spokesperson said.

This facility would be available in all categories of buses for women passengers, the official said.

He has directed rakhi and sweet shops to remain open on Sunday in view of the festival.



Markets in the state are recently observing their weekly-off days on every Saturday and Sunday in view of the cleanliness and sanitisation campaigns that are carried out on weekends.

Directing strict compliance of Covid-19 protocol during the festival, the CM has directed that no public programmes be organised and the festival be celebrated at home, the spokesperson said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

CISF asks for social media IDs of personnel
Aug 02, 2020 00:00 IST
1,886 Sars-CoV-2 genomes sequenced
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Rajput’s sister appeals to PM, Nitish calls for justice
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
Villagers claim illicit liquor trader-police nexus
Aug 01, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.