Gangster Act imposed on five Ranjeet Bachchan murder case accused

Five persons allegedly involved in the murder of Ranjeet Bachchan, head of a lesser-known Hindu outfit, has been booked under the Gangster Act, said police on Tuesday.

Bachchan, a resident of Gorakhpur, was on a morning walk along with his cousin Aditya when a man fired at them on the pavement of the Globe Park near Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI) building in Hazratganj on February 2.

Police had arrested deceased’s second wife Smriti Srivastava, her friend Deependra Verma, Sanjit, and Jitendra Verma in connection with the murder.

“We have invoked provisions of Gangsters Act on them,” said a senior official.

As per police claim, Smriti had hatched the conspiracy to kill Bachchan, who had married her without telling her that he was already married.

Smriti separated from Bachchan after she came to know about his first marriage and his other relations.

“On January 17, Bachchan visited Srivastava and tried to force her to celebrate their marriage anniversary on January 18. When she refused, Bachchan assaulted her,” A senior cop, privy to the matter said.

After the assault, Srivastava and Kumar hatched a conspiracy to kill Bachchan and recruited Kumar’s driver Sanjit Gautam and cousin Jeetendra, police probe suggested.