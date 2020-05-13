Sections
Give ration cards to every eligible person: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that ration cards should be issued to every eligible person, including migrant labourers needing them, while food grains should be provided to even those without a ration card.

Updated: May 13, 2020 00:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told his team to ensure that no one faced any problem in getting food or food grains. (ANI Photo)

He told his team to ensure that no one faced any problem in getting food or food grains.

Reviewing the situation following lockdown at a meeting of his Team-11 here, Yogi said the lockdown should be strictly implemented in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur Nagar where the state government had already sent senior IAS, IPS and health department officers to effectively check spread of Covid-19.

He said vigilance and monitoring committees played an important role and they should be activated for better surveillance and effectively check spread of Covid-19. He said the committees should be activated at village panchayat level in rural areas and at ward level in urban areas to keep an eye on quarantine centres. He said the committees should inform the administration about entry of any unauthorized person in their area.



Stressing the need of increased testing and training of medical and health staff for effective control of Covid-19, he said more testing would help check the infection. He said preparations should also begin to check spread of contagious diseases before the commencement of the monsoon.

The chief minister said hardware shops outside hotspots should be opened and farmers should be trained in diversification of agriculture. All the Krishi Vigyan Kendras should encourage farmers organisations. He said wheat procurement with minimum support price scheme and Prime Minister’s Kisan Samman Yojana should be implemented in a better manner.

Yogi also said private ‘mandis’ or agriculture markets should be set up at some places for betterment of farmers and measures to attract more investment should be expedited.

