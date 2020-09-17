Sections
Gold worth over Rs 2 crore seized at Lucknow airport

Customs team seized 3.85 kg gold biscuits from a passenger travelling from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 13:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The passenger had wrapped the gold biscuits and kept them in a pouch in his undergarment. (REUTERS/ File photo)

A customs team seized 3.85 kg gold in form of biscuits worth Rs 2.09 crore at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport from a passenger travelling from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

“The passenger had cleverly wrapped the gold biscuits and kept them in a black pouch in his undergarment. On suspicion, he was thoroughly checked which led to the detection of 33 gold biscuits,” said Niharika Lakha, deputy commissioner, customs, Lucknow airport.

“Commissioner, customs, Lucknow, VP Shukla, personally monitored the seizure which was the third biggest gold haul in the history of the Lucknow airport.” Lakha said they keep getting intelligence inputs from various agencies and that is why they keep arresting such smugglers. She added the passenger has been detained for questioning.

