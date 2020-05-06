Sections
Home / Lucknow / Good news: Cured patients in UP far outnumber fresh corona cases

Good news: Cured patients in UP far outnumber fresh corona cases

In a heartening development, the number of coronavirus patients cured and discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday far exceeded the number of fresh corona positive cases in the state.

Updated: May 06, 2020 00:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh reported 118 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 2,880, while 185 patients were discharged from different hospitals.

In a heartening development, the number of coronavirus patients cured and discharged from hospitals in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday far exceeded the number of fresh corona positive cases in the state.

On Tuesday, the state also achieved a landmark of testing over one lakh samples since the pandemic struck UP.

Uttar Pradesh reported 118 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases to 2,880, while 185 patients were discharged from different hospitals, including two from KGMU.

“The state has reported 56 deaths till now, including one each in Basti, Varanasi, Shrawasti, Bulandshahr, Kanpur Dehat, Aligarh, Amroha, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Bijnor, Bareilly and Lucknow, four in Mathura, two in Ghaziabad, seven in Meerut, three at Firozabad, 5 in Kanpur, 7 in Moradabad, 16 in Agra,” said Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, state surveillance officer in the health department.



“The number of discharged patients is more than new patients’ admissions. If this trend continues we shall soon considerably reduce the number of active cases,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, International Association of Doctors.

In all, 66 districts that reported cases till now are Agra (640), Lucknow (231), Ghaziabad (104), Noida (193), Lakhimpur Kheri (4), Kanpur (276), Pilibhit (3), Moradabad (116), Shamli (29), Jaunpur (8), Bagpath (18), Meerut (163), Bareilly (10), Bulandshahr (56), Basti (32), Hapur (44), Ghazipur (6), Azamgarh (8), Firozabad (165), Hardoi (2), Pratapgarh (11), Saharanpur (205), Shahjahanpur (1), Banda (7), Maharajganj (7), Hathras (7), Mirzapur (4), Rae Bareli (46), Auraiya (13), Barabanki (2) Kaushambi (2), Bijnor, (34), Sitapur (20), Prayagraj (10), Mathura (32), Badaun (16), Rampur (25), Muzaffarnagar (24), Amroha (32), Bhadohi (2), Kasganj (3), Etawah (6), Sambhal (21), Unnao (3), Kannauj (7), Sant Kabir Nagar (26), Mau (1), Etah (11), Sultanpur (3), Aligarh (43), Mainpuri (8), Gonda (8) Shrawasti (7), Bahraich (15), Balrampur (1) Ayodhya (1), Jalaun (5), Jhansi (9), Kanpur Dehat (2), Siddharthnagar (14), Deoria (2), Mahoba (2), Kushinagar (1), Amethi (1), Gorakhpur (3) and Varanasi (68).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Excise duty on petrol raised by Rs 10, diesel by Rs 13 per litre; no change in prices
May 05, 2020 23:59 IST
Covid-19 lockdown in Telangana extended till May 29, says CM K Chandrashekar Rao
May 06, 2020 00:41 IST
Covid-19: PM Modi chairs meet to discuss progress in India’s vaccine programme
May 05, 2020 23:01 IST
Next wave of 400 Jaish terrorists for Kashmir could be from its Afghan camps
May 05, 2020 22:45 IST

latest news

Migrants, wine shops: Every day is a new challenge for Mumbai Police
May 06, 2020 01:03 IST
This Xiaomi phone has a ‘hidden’ front camera, check it out
May 06, 2020 01:00 IST
Massive fire breaks out at high-rise in Sharjah, residents evacuated
May 06, 2020 01:03 IST
Liquor stock worth ₹62.5-crore sold in Maharashtra on Tuesday
May 06, 2020 00:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.