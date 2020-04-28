Sections
Home / Lucknow / Gorakhpur reports first covid-19 patient who arrived from Delhi

Gorakhpur reports first covid-19 patient who arrived from Delhi

The 50-year-old man who came from Delhi has been tested positive at BRD Medical College. He was already suffering from cardiac disease and high blood pressure. The 108 ambulance first took the trio to the district hospital from where he was referred to BRD Medical College.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 12:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Gorakhpur

The patient had traveled to Gorakhpur in an ambulance from Delhi with two co-workers and was admitted to BRD medical college where he tested positive.

Gorakhpur, which had so far managed to retain its green zone tag, reported its first Covid-19 patient on Sunday.

The patient had traveled to Gorakhpur in an ambulance from Delhi with two co-workers and was admitted to BRD medical college where he tested positive.

The man employed with a private company lived with two colleagues in Delhi.

On April 19 he complained of chest pain after which he was rushed to Delhi’s Sarvodaya Hospital located in Sector 8. From there he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital the same day.



However, for some reason, his two colleagues hired a private ambulance to take him to Gorakhpur instead.

By the time the trio reached Gorakhpur on April 26, the man’s condition further deteriorated following which they called 108 ambulance and rushed him to BRD medical college where he tested positive.

After this, the two men who traveled with him from Delhi to Gorakhpur, went missing. The police are trying to locate them.

“The 50-year-old man who came from Delhi has been tested positive at BRD Medical College. He was already suffering from cardiac disease and high blood pressure. The 108 ambulance first took the trio to the district hospital from where he was referred to BRD Medical College. The two colleagues who accompanied the man from Delhi were being traced while the two Delhi hospitals where he was initially admitted have also been alerted,” Commissioner Jayant Narlikar said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

100 US firms planning to leave China due to Covid-19 interested in UP, says minister
Apr 29, 2020 11:40 IST
Warner casts fresh doubts over Australia’s UK tour in July
Apr 29, 2020 11:38 IST
Remember Samsung’s Bean-shaped earbuds? Here’s some more info
Apr 29, 2020 11:42 IST
World’s deepest gold mines in South Africa on a ‘cliff’ as Covid-19 curbs output
Apr 29, 2020 11:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.