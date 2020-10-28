Sections
Gorakhpur Sainik School to incorporate modern technology and Indian heritage: UP CM

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 10:45 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Lucknow

The buildings of the proposed Sainik School in Gorakhpur should incorporate modern technology along with rich Indian cultural heritage, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath instructed officials on Tuesday.

The chief minister said this while a presentation was made to him in connection with the construction of the building.

As per an official release, the chief minister said that the residential, as well as non-residential buildings, should be constructed in view of future requirements.

“Buildings should be considered to be constructed vertically, so that availability of sports grounds can be ensured as per requirement. The construction process should be completed in a phased and time-bound manner,” the chief minister said.



He further said that the architecture of the Sainik School building should symbolise India and its rich cultural heritage.

“Its form should reflect Indian tradition and culture. The construction of buildings and schools showcases the glory and valour Indian legends, heroes and freedom fighters. Its style should be excellent and lively. Incorporate technology and design in construction in coordination with Indian heritage as well as modernity,” the chief minister added.

The release added that officials apprised the chief minister that arrangements regarding multipurpose hall, auditorium, solar lighting system and CCTV, horticulture and organic farming, cowshed, meditation centre, shooting range, horse riding and swimming pool are being ensured in the construction of proposed Sainik School.

Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Vice President General RP Shahi, Additional Chief Secretary Secondary Education Aradhana Shukla, Principal Secretary Public Works Nitin Ramesh Gokarn, and Secretary Chief Minister Alok Kumar, along with other officials were present during the meeting.

