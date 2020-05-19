Govt committed to bring back migrants safely, says Yogi

Sections
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said till Monday morning, the government had ferried 7.6 lakh migrant workers from various states on 590 trains. The state government has stationed 12,000 buses to be stationed at railway stations, bordering districts and on highways to take the migrant workers to their home districts.

Updated: May 19, 2020 09:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

The chief minister again called upon migrant workers not to walk on the highways, ride bicycle, motorcycle, auto-rickshaw or move on trucks as the state government is making an all-out efforts to take the migrants to their home districts. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the state government was committed to bring back migrant workers stuck in other states ‘safely and respectfully’ to Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi said till Monday morning, the government had ferried 7.6 lakh migrant workers from various states on 590 trains. The state government has stationed 12,000 buses to be stationed at railway stations, bordering districts and on highways to take the migrant workers to their home districts. The district magistrates have been directed to acquire 200 private buses to ferry migrant workers, he said.

The chief minister said the government is ferrying migrant workers free on trains and buses. Officers have been directed to supply food and water in the trains and buses to the migrants, he said.

Addressing a press conference, additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the chief minister again called upon migrant workers not to walk on the highways, ride bicycle, motorcycle, auto-rickshaw or move on trucks as the state government is making an all-out efforts to take the migrants to their home districts.



The chief minister has directed the DMs of the bordering districts as well as the other districts to offer food and drinking water to each migrant. After screening the migrants, the district administration should arrange vehicles for their safe journey home. The officers were also directed to arrange food and water for the migrants at all toll plazas and important crossings on the highways, he said.

The chief minister directed the DGP and UPSRTC officials to intensify patrolling on the highways and roads passing through the districts. Patrolling should be organized on all the highways at night and if any migrant worker was found walking on the highway or moving on unsafe vehicle, the officers should arrange buses to send them home.

The PRV of UP-112 should also organize patrolling on highways. The officers should create awareness among the migrants and they should move in vehicles fitted with mike/loudspeakers to make public announcements on the highways, Awasthi said.

The UPSRTC officers have been directed to sanitise the buses, each bus, government or private, should have two drivers and the officers of RTO should carry out enforcement of rules strictly on the highways to check road accidents, he said.

