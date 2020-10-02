Sections
Hathras gangrape: Dalits won’t get justice in UP, says Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Azad, who this week said he has been placed under house arrest after he led protests against the alleged rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, said women were being exploited under the BJP rule

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 16:06 IST

By S Raju, Hindustan Times Meerut

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar at his home in Saharanpur district. (Sourced)

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad has said Dalits will not get justice in Uttar Pradesh and people should protect their daughters themselves. Speaking to journalists at his home in Saharanpur, he targeted the Yogi Adityanath government of the state and accused those in the power of patronising criminals. “People are suffering because of it,” said Azad.

Azad, who this week said he has been placed under house arrest after he led protests against the alleged rape and murder of the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, said women were being exploited under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rule. He called upon people, especially the Dalits, to ensure the safety of their daughters because the government has “no sensitivity” for them.

Also Read: Hathras gang-rape case: UP cops barricade village to stop media, opposition from meeting family

“We do not want such an insensitive chief minister,” he said. Azad blamed the BJP for getting last rites of the Hathras performed in the dead of the night because “they wanted to destroy evidence”.

Kush Ambedkarwadi, the coordinator of the All India Bahujan Coordination Committee, later said Azad had managed to reach Delhi to participate in a protest on Friday.

Azad was detained in Delhi on Tuesday and was taken to his home district where he was kept under police vigil.

