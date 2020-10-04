Sections
E-Paper
Home / Lucknow / Hathras gangrape: Handle cases related to women, SCs/STs with sensitivity, says Yogi Adityanath

Hathras gangrape: Handle cases related to women, SCs/STs with sensitivity, says Yogi Adityanath

On Saturday, Adityanath had said his government was committed to ensure justice to each and every victim

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 16:44 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked officials to handle cases related to women, girls, Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) with sensitivity.

The CM said this to police and administrative officers during a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) review meeting. “The most complicated of problems could be solved through dialogue,” he said.

“Attempts must be made to sort out various problems through dialogue with the affected people. The police should act promptly and deal with sensitivity in cases related to women, girls, SCs and STs,” he said.

On Saturday, Adityanath had said his government was committed to ensure justice to each and every victim. He had said that efficient and sensitive policing was needed to strengthen the foundation of good governance, curb crime and maintain law and order in the country’s most populous state .



Also Read: Hathras gangrape: Woman’s family wants Supreme Court-monitored inquiry

On Friday, Adityanath had said that those who thought of disrespecting the honour of women would get exemplary punishment.

The comments had assumed significance amid national outrage over the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit teenager (19), who had died last week two weeks after she was sexually assaulted by four upper caste men in UP’s Hathras district.

The CM has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident that has grabbed the headlines.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Atal Tunnel done, now PM Modi pushes Border Roads chief for all-weather axis to Ladakh
Oct 04, 2020 14:43 IST
Lok Janshakti Party to contest Bihar assembly polls alone
Oct 04, 2020 16:42 IST
MI vs SRH Live: Can Pollard take Mumbai Indians over 200?
Oct 04, 2020 17:14 IST
Why are farmers protesting if they are happy, asks Rahul Gandhi
Oct 04, 2020 17:00 IST

latest news

Uncertainty looms large over India-China trade through Nathu La in Sikkim
Oct 04, 2020 17:11 IST
400 to 500 million Covid vaccine doses by July 2021: All you need to know
Oct 04, 2020 17:11 IST
I’ve been fortunate to work with visionary film-makers: Ayushmann
Oct 04, 2020 17:10 IST
More than 2,400 birds rescued by Delhi firefighters in over 6 months
Oct 04, 2020 17:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.