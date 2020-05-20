Have made arrangements for safe return of migrants to state: UP CM

He said 12,000 buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have been deployed for taking the migrants to their home districts. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the Centre and UP government have made arrangements for bringing migrant labourers and workers to the state safely by trains and buses and that they should not walk or use unsafe modes of transport to return to their homes.

The chief minister also directed the officials to provide drinking water and food to all migrants at toll plazas, expressways and main crossings as well as on the borders of the state, according to officials.

While attending a high-level review meeting with senior officials here, Adityanath stressed on creating awareness among the migrants for using safe transport. He said so far 838 Shramik Express trains have brought more than 14 lakh migrant labourers and workers and that in the next two days 206 more trains will arrive. With this, the total number of trains arranged by the state would be 1,044.

The chief minister asked respective commissioners to undertake regular monitoring of the Shramik Special trains arriving in their divisions and also the arrangements for sending the migrants to their home districts by buses.

He said 12,000 buses of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation have been deployed for taking the migrants to their home districts. Besides, the state government has provided 200 buses each to every district magistrate in all the 75 districts.

“The Centre and Uttar Pradesh government have made arrangements for a safe and respectable return of the migrant labourers and workers free of cost by trains and buses. Keeping their own and their families’ interest in mind they should not walk or take illegal and unsafe modes of transport for returning,” the chief minister said. He also directed the officials concerned to ensure that the migrant labourers are provided with water and food as soon as they enter the state, before their screening, and taking them safety to their destinations, the officials said.

The chief minister also asked officials to ensure that no one should remain hungry and community kitchens should provide food to all the needy persons. He also asked them to provide food grains to all the eligible families in the state.

Saying that a large number of migrant labourers and workers were expected to arrive in the state, Adityanath said the capacity of quarantine centres should be increased to 15 lakh people besides making arrangements for providing food to all of them through community kitchens.

He also directed that the number of beds in Covid-19 hospitals be increased to 75,000.

The chief minister stressed on effective patrolling to check strict compliance of social distancing and preventing crowding and directed that foot patrolling should be undertaken in the market areas and heavy patrolling in the rural areas.