‘Have nothing to do with him, his deeds’: Gangster Vikas Dubey’s mother refuses to attend last rites

Sarla Devi, mother of gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh police on Friday morning, refused to attend the last rites of her son — main accused in the murder of eight policemen in Kanpur — and said she has nothing to do with him and his deeds.

After she was informed about the encounter, Devi, along with her younger son Deep Prakash’s wife Anjali, locked herself in at their Lucknow residence.

“A police team was sent to inform Vikas Dubey’s family about his death in police encounter. She refused to go to Kanpur stating that she has nothing do with him and his deeds,” said Deepak Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), Krishna Nagar.

“She later locked herself in with her daughter-in-law Anjali and her two children at Indra Lok colony under Krishna Nagar police station limits” the ACP said.

A day earlier, Devi said that he will have no regrets if her son was gunned down for being responsible for an act which claimed the lives of eight policemen in the raid last week.

On Thursday, soon after Dubey was arrested from Mahakaal temple in Ujjain in a dramatic turn of events, Devi had said that Lord Mahakaal saved her son’s life but also said that government can do whatever they want to do with him.

Devi said Dubey was involved in criminal activities from a young age and did not change his path despite repeated requests by his family members.

Vikas did not have amicable ties with his family members, including his younger brother. The relationship Dubey shared with his younger brother was strained and the differences were so grave that the family did not live under one roof. “Vikas’s relations were strained with his younger brother due to which he stayed in separate house,” Devi said. The mother had moved in to live with Deep Prakash’s family while Vikas, along with his wife Richa Dubey and two kids, stayed in the separate house in the same locality in Lucknow.

Dubey’s younger brother is still untraceable by the UP police force. “Fearing arrest following the Kanpur ambush, he went into hiding,” Singh said. Some police personnel had been deployed outside the house for security reasons, he said.