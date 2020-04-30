Sections
Home / Lucknow / Health workers, police attacked in Kanpur; CM for invoking NSA

Health workers, police attacked in Kanpur; CM for invoking NSA

A group of 20-30 people attacked health workers and policemen, pelting them with stones on Nala Road in Kanpur’s Bajaria locality, a Covid-19 hotspot, on Wednesday when nine members of a family who had been in close contact with a coronavirus positive patient were being taken to a quarantine facility.

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Kanpur/Lucknow

The incident led to chief minister Yogi Adityanath asking the police to invoke provisions of the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA) besides the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act against the attackers.

The police said.

The incident led to chief minister Yogi Adityanath asking the police to invoke provisions of the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA) besides the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act against the attackers.

Kanpur’s senior superintendent of police Anant Deo also said the police would invoke NSA. Kanpur’s superintendent of police, West, Anil Kumar said five people were arrested and 10 others detained. The police were ascertaining their roles in attacking the corona warriors and damaging public property, Kumar said.

“Security has been beefed up with additional deployment of police personnel and Provincial Armed Constabulary. The situation is under control,” said district magistrate Brahmdeo Ram Tiwari.



For his part, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I want to make it clear to the police to identify those who attacked the police and medical teams in Kanpur. Besides acting against them under provisions of the Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act and IPC, the Gangster Act and the National Security Act should also be invoked because these people are working as coronavirus carriers and disturbing order in the society. We cannot tolerate this.”

“A handful of people are trying to disturb order when health workers, sanitation staff and doorstep delivery personnel are striving to protect 23 crore people of the state. We have given clear orders and there should be no hesitation in acting against those responsible for doing so,” he said.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

