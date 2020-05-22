Heat wave condition likely in UP for next 48 hours

Sections
Days are getting hotter in several cities of the state with maximum temperature hovering around 40 degree Celsius and above even as the met department has issued warning of heat wave conditions in the next 48 hours.

Updated: May 22, 2020 22:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Due to soaring temperature, commuters who had to step out from home for work are also facing inconvenience. (Dheeraj Dhawan/HT Photo)

Due to soaring temperature, commuters who had to step out from home for work are also facing inconvenience.

Heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail at isolated places across the state, weatherman said. The day temperature remained above normal in many cities of the state.

At 46.1 degree Celsius, Jhansi was hottest in the state. It was 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal. Taj city Agra was also hot at 45.4 degrees Celsius while Prayagraj recorded 45 degree Celsius, Kanpur 44.5 degree Celsius, Aligarh and Banda recorded 44 degree Celsius each, Orai 43.5 degree Celsius, Etawah and Hamirpur 43.2 degree Celsius each, Varanasi 42.5 degree Celsius and Meerut 42.4 degrees Celsius.



The maximum temperature in Lucknow was recorded at 41.6°C that was 1.6 degree Celsius above normal. The night temperature was 24 degree Celsius.

Director of Lucknow meteorological centre, JP Gupta said from here on, day temperature would increase gradually in the next five days and thereafter it might drop a little with the change of wind pattern. There was no possibility of thunderstorm either in days to come, he added.

Meanwhile, commuters faced a lot of inconvenience due to rise in day temperature in Lucknow.

“I had to go out in a two wheeler to buy medicines which was not easily available. In no time, I felt like fainting because I didn’t carry my water bottle. I bought a small bottle of cold drink but overall it was very hot today. I toured Husaingan, passed through Aminabad, Qaiserbag, Chowk and Polytechnic and Gomti nagar. I was completely exhausted after I returned to my home,” said Neeraj Pandey, who works in a private company.

A resident of South City, Yogya Pratap Singh, “I didn’t put on the AC of my car because I was driving through containment zones and so I thought better to avoid it. While stepping at a bakery shop in Gomti Nagar, I was thermoscanned and there my temperature was measured as 40. For about four hours, I was out, didn’t carry water in this searing weather.”

