Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded in isolated places of Uttar Pradesh

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at a few places in the eastern part of the state and at isolated places in the western region. (File photo for representation)

There was isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at a few places in the eastern part of the state and at isolated places in the western region.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated places across the state on Thursday, the weather office said.

Rains and thundershower are very likely at many places in the state on August 14 and August 15, it added.