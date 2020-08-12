Sections
Heavy to very heavy rainfall recorded in isolated places of Uttar Pradesh

There was isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, Lucknow

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at a few places in the eastern part of the state and at isolated places in the western region. (File photo for representation)

According to the meteorological department, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning occurred at a few places in the eastern part of the state and at isolated places in the western region.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in isolated places across the state on Thursday, the weather office said.

Rains and thundershower are very likely at many places in the state on August 14 and August 15, it added.



