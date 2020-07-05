Sections
Highest single-day spike of 1,153 Covid-19 cases in UP; 12 more die in state

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 18:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Lucknow

There are now 8,161 active cases in UP, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest single-day jump of 1,153 coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the infection tally to 27,707, while the death toll in the state reached 785 with 12 fresh fatalities, officials said.

A total of 18,761 Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi said.

There are now 8,161 active cases in the state, he added.

As many as 29,117 samples were tested for coronavirus on Friday, Awasthi said.



In Lucknow, samples were tested at King George Medical University and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Tests were also done at Institute of Medical Sciences - Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in Meerut, Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, Moti Lal Nehru Medical College in Prayagraj, RML hospital in Lucknow, National Institute of Biologicals in Noida and Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College in Kanpur, he said.

Besides, as many as 2,703 antigen tests were done, the official said.

